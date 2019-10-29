Live Now
2 cougar sightings reported in Herriman

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4 News)- Officials with Herriman City say they have received two separate reports of cougar sightings.

Both were reported on Tuesday morning. One in the Herriman Towne Center, the other near Foothills Elementary.

The two locations are about one mile from each other.

What to do if you see a cougar:

  • Stop. Never run from a cougar. Do not approach the cougar.
  • Maintain eye contact.
  • Pick up children and pets or keep them very close.
  • Stand up tall.
  • Do not crouch or squat.
  • Make yourself look bigger by raising and waving your arms or jacket above your head.
  • Talk firmly in a loud voice, back away slowly and leave the area.
  • Fight back if you are attacked! Protect your head and neck.
  • If you are aggressive enough the cougar will probably flee.

If you have any further information please contact HPD at 801-840-4000 or the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources at 801-538-4700.

