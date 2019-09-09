2 charged in connection with Gun Range Fire

BOUNTIFUL (ABC4 News)- Two people have been charged in connection with the Gun Range Fire that started last week in Bountiful.

Fire officials say the two people started the small campfire that ignited the blaze.

The identity of those people have not been released.

The fire started around 12:30 a.m. on August 30th and was contained at 321 acres on September 1st.

This is the 55th wildfire this year that started from a campfire. Officials with the US Forest Service want to remind people to extinguish all campfires thoroughly.

For more tips visit www.utahfireinfo.gov.

