Utah duo wanted in connection to death of New Hampshire couple arrested in Mexico

(UPDATE 11/6/2019) – Kleberg County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to ABC News that Adam Williams and Amanda Noverr were captured in Mexico sometime Wednesday.

An update will be provided once additional details are released.

(UPDATE) CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ABC4 News) – Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a Utah man in connection with the murders of a New Hampshire couple found buried at a South Texas beach.

During a news conference held Tuesday, authorities released the identities of a couple seen crossing into Mexico in the vehicle owned by James and Michelle Butler whose bodies were found last week on Padre Island in Kleberg County.

Authorities identified Adam Curtis Williams of Logan, Utah and have issued a warrant for his arrest. They also listed Amanda Noverr of Smithfield, Utah as a person of interest.

A background check for Williams shows he currently has two no-bail warrants issued out of Cache County.

Williams was charged in September with first-degree felony object rape and forcible sodomy and second-degree forcible sexual abuse from an incident in April of 2019.

Williams also has another no bail warrant issued out of Cache County for first-degree felony aggravated assault, third-degree felony assault by a prisoner, interfering with an arresting officer and intoxication. He was let out of jail on a promise to appear but when he failed to show up for court, a no bail warrant was issued on October 8.

Williams was arrested for domestic violence assault in June, 2019 and convicted of DUI in July, 2019. Additionally Williams has drug distribution charges and weapons violations from 2010.

Noverr has a very lengthy misdemeanor criminal history including assault, disorderly conduct, intoxication, criminal mischief and interference with arresting officers.

Officials have said the Butlers’ deaths are being investigated as homicides. Their bodies were found last week in a shallow grave on Padre Island, near Corpus Christi.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — The two bodies found buried at a South Texas beach have been identified as a missing New Hampshire couple, investigators announced Friday.

The deaths of James Butler, 48, and Michelle Butler, 46, are being investigated as homicides, the Kleberg County Sheriff’s Office in Texas said in a release.

“At present law enforcement officers are working on the investigation and are working on identification of persons of interest and attempting to find the whereabouts of the victims’ truck and RV trailer,” the release stated.

A deputy on Sunday located a woman’s remains in a shallow grave on Padre Island, near Corpus Christi, the sheriff’s office said. Chief Deputy Jaime Garza said a man’s body was discovered beneath the first body on Monday.

The sheriff’s office had announced last week that the Butlers were reported missing, along with their truck and RV. Relatives said the pair had been traveling the country in a recreational vehicle since June of 2018 and was last heard from on Oct. 16. They said they believed the Butlers visited Padre Island.

They most recently had worked as gate guards for oil rigs in Texas, checking vehicles in and out, said Butler’s sister, Deborah van Loon, of Rumney, New Hampshire on Saturday.

They were in frequent contact with family and shared photographs of their trip on Facebook, she said.

“We all loved what they were doing and they loved sharing it with us,” said van Loon who described her brother as “an all-around really wonderful man.”

He had retired from the Navy in 2010 and “loved to joke around about everything,” she said. He came back to Rumney, New Hampshire, after he retired when his mother was dying of cancer, van Loon said. He met Michelle then and they married in 2015, she said.

The couple was likely headed to a part-time job in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and due to arrive there in November to sell Christmas trees, van Loon said.

The Butlers had set up their truck and RV near Beach Market 263 on Padre Island on Oct. 15, the sheriff’s office said.

