2 Alarm Fire, South Jordan home burns, people get out safely

SOUTH JORDAN (ABC4 News) – Fire crews from the South Jordan Fired department responded to a rapidly spreading house fire at 10083 S Queens Ferry Dr.

Other crews who responded were from West Jordan, and UFA.

Firefighters believe the fire may have started outside the how and made it’s way inside.

Fire Chief Chris Dawson of the South Jordan Fire Department told ABC4 News “The home has extensive damage, luckily everyone was able to get out safely no injuries.”

The house is estimated to have 250 to 300 thousand dollars damage. Firefighters say it took a long time to put out. Crews will remain on scene as they investigate what exactly started the fire.