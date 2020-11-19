2.5 mag aftershock shakes Utah exactly 8 months after larger earthquake in Magna

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4 News) In what seismologists are calling an aftershock, residents in Magna and the surrounding Salt Lake Valley felt a 2.5 magnitude rattle exactly 8 months after the first quake shook up residents.

According to University of Utah Seismograph Stations, the 2.5 in Magna, hit at about 3:17 p.m. on Wednesday.

The shock was located 6.2 miles beneath the northwestern part of the Salt Lake Valley, 3 miles east northeast of Magna.

Seismologists say the earthquake was an aftershock of the magnitude 5.7 earthquake that occurred in the same area on March 18.

Today’s aftershock was felt by over 100 residents of the Salt Lake Valley around Magna.

The University of Utah Seismograph Stations stated they have located 2,531 aftershocks since the March 18 earthquake, including 75 of magnitude 2.5 or larger and 40 of magnitude 3.0 and larger.

In recent weeks there have been around six aftershocks per week large enough to be meausred, but most of them smaller than magnitude 2.0.

Aftershock activity is expected to continue for months, but with the rate continuing to decrease with time.

Anyone who felt the earthquake is encouraged to fill out a survey form on the US Geological Survey website: earthquake.usgs.gov.