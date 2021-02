WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 2.2 earthquake was reported out of West Valley City early Sunday morning.

According to the University of Utah Seismograph Station, the small rumble happened Sunday at 6:01 a.m.

UPDATED [V4]: 21 Feb 2021 06:01:46 AM, MST

21 Feb 2021 13:01:46 GMT

Mag=2.29, 40.7363 N, 112.0195 W, Dep=9.7 km

5 km NNW of West Valley City, UT — UUSS (@UUSSquake) February 21, 2021

Residents in the area reported being able to feel the quake that was reported to be 9.7 km in depth and 5 km NNW of the city.

No injuries or damage has been reported.