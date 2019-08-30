1st human case of West Nile reported in Carbon County

CARBON COUNTY (ABC4 News)- Another person in Utah has West Nile virus, health officials announced this week.

The Southeast Utah Health Department said the person with the virus is an adult in Carbon County, but unlike the case in Salt Lake County, this is not the neuroinvasive form of the disease.

This is the fourth confirmed case in the SEUHD district, the others were in Grand County.

Ways to protect yourself against WNV

Use an EPA-registered mosquito repellent with DEET, permethrin, picaridin, IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus; follow package directions about application.

After dusk, wear long sleeves and pants

Drain standing water in yards (old tires, potted plant trays, pet dishes, toys, buckets, etc.).

Keep roof gutters clear of debris.

Clean and stock garden ponds with mosquito-eating fish or mosquito dunks.

Ensure door and window screens are in good condition so mosquitoes cannot get inside.

Keep weeds and tall grass cut short; adult mosquitoes look for these shady places to rest during the hot daylight hours.

There is no specific treatment for West Nile virus infection other than to treat symptoms. Contact your healthcare provider.

