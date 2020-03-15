19-year-old missionary dies in Sierra Leone from Malaria

SIERRA LEONE (ABC4 News ) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints confirmed a 19-year-old man serving a mission in Sierra Leone has passed away.

Our hearts are heavy as we share news of the passing of a young missionary. Elder Antonio Schwenke, age 19, of Vailima, Samoa, passed away Friday due to complications from malaria. He had been serving in the Sierra Leone Freetown Mission since May 2019. We are deeply saddened by this news and pray sincerely for his family and loved ones as they mourn his passing and remember his life.

No other information was released.

What others are clicking on: