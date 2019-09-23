19-year-old man found with gunshot wound at park in Sandy

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound Sunday night at a park in Sandy.

According to Sandy City Police Sgt. Jason Nielsen, the man was found at Lone Peak Park suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg and thigh.

He was transported to Intermountain Medical Center in good – fair condition and is expected to survive.

Detectives have not been able to interview the man yet as he is still being treated for his injuries.

*developing* ABC4 will provide an update as soon as more information becomes available.

