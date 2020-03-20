19-year-old drowns at Causey Reservoir in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Officials with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office say a 19-year-old male has drowned Friday morning.

Lt. Ryan with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call at 2:45 a.m. Friday on a possible drowning at Causey Reservoir.

A 19-year-old male went into the water and didn’t resurface, Lt. Ryan says. His body was recovered within an hour.

This is a developing story, more information will be shared as it becomes available.

