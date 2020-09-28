19-year-old dies in Carbon County rollover after driver tries to avoid deer

CARBON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 19-year-old man died after the driver of the car he was in swerved to miss a dear and the vehicle rolled.

Deputies said they responded to a vehicle rollover on Airport Road in Carbon County on Saturday, just before 11 p.m.

Deputies said the crash happened about 1/2 mile north of the Desert Thunder Raceway.

Upon arrival, deputies saw a four-door sedan about 50 feet off the road on the west side of the road. The driver told deputies they had swerved to miss a deer on the road and overcorrected.

During the incident, a 19-year-old male passenger was ejected and sustained fatal injuries.

Carbon County Sheriff’s Office said the crash is still under investigation.  

