18 yo dies after shooting at Kings Point Park in WVC

An 18-year-old male is dead after a shooting at Kings Point Park in West Valley City.

Police will release his name once family is notified.

Investigators say the shooting happened around 6:10 p.m. Saturday evening.

It was after two groups decided to meet at the park to settle a disagreement.

“Our suspect got out of the car,” said Lt. Justin Wyckoff. “He was a passenger in a car we were told so far. He fired a couple of shots. The first shot was over the head. It appears that our victim tried to intervene and wrestle the gun and was shot in the process.”

Police say it’s still early in this investigation, and this appears to be a targeted shooting.

They don’t believe there’s a threat to the public.

They’re asking anyone with information to call 801-840-4000.