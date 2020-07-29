18-year-old woman attacked while running on trail in Cedar City

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – An 18-year-old Cedar City woman was attacked while running on a trail in Cedar City Monday afternoon.

In a press release issued by Iron County Sheriff’s Office, the woman said had parked her car at the Thunderbird Garden trailhead parking lot just east of the golf course and begun running eastbound on the Ghost Flats trail.

On her way back, around 3:30 p.m., a man hiding next to the trail jumped out and hit her in the head with a rock, knocking her to the ground. The woman got back on her feet and escaped with only minor injuries.

The suspect has been described as a male in his early 40s, tall and skinny, with shoulder-length brown hair and wearing tan cargo shorts and a blue and white medical grade facemask.

Iron County Sheriff detectives are asking for help from anyone who frequently uses this trail, lives nearby, or has seen a person in that area matching the above description to contact them at 435-867-7500.