18-year-old man rescued from mine in Utah County

EUREKA, Utah (ABC4 News) – An 18-year-old man was rescued from a mine in Eureka after he called requesting help.
According to Utah County Sheriff Sgt. Spencer Cannon, Eureka Fire & Ambulance, UCSO Deputies and Utah County Search and Rescue responded to the request for help.
Cannon said the Layton man was in the Colorado #2 mine near Eureka and was not injured or trapped, but didn’t feel safe making his way out without assistance.
