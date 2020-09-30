18-year-old man rescued from mine in Utah County

EUREKA, Utah (ABC4 News) – An 18-year-old man was rescued from a mine in Eureka after he called requesting help.

According to Utah County Sheriff Sgt. Spencer Cannon, Eureka Fire & Ambulance, UCSO Deputies and Utah County Search and Rescue responded to the request for help.

Cannon said the Layton man was in the Colorado #2 mine near Eureka and was not injured or trapped, but didn’t feel safe making his way out without assistance.

