18-year-old arrested for murder after stabbing woman giving him a ride, dumping body on I-15

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after troopers said witnesses saw a woman’s body fall from a vehicle on I-15 Sunday night.

According to arresting documents, Oscar Cuevas-Landa was booked into the Davis County Jail on one count first-degree murder and one count second-degree aggravated assault Monday morning.

Troopers were called to mile marker 321 on northbound I-15 in Davis County just before 10 p.m. regarding a body in traffic. Several witnesses had reported seeing a vehicle driving erratically in traffic and almost impacting the median.

Shortly after, a person fell out of the vehicle on the driver’s side. The vehicle then continued for some distance continuing to drive erratically before it came to a stop, documents state.

A short time later Davis County made contact with a man, identified as Cuevas-Landa, who was walking in the area of State Street and Main in Farmington.

Cuevas-Landa had no shirt and only one shoe and said he was being robbed and so he had to run. The Deputy noticed blood on his hand, forearm, and pants.

Deputies were trying to establish what happened and Cuevas-Landa said he was traveling to West Valley City and the woman giving him a ride was looking at him in a weird way so he stabbed her.

Cuevas-Landa admitted he had been using either acid or LSD and smoking marijuana, documents state.

The woman found on the freeway had suffered extensive injuries and a preliminary inspection by the medical examiner showed two stab wounds.

According to documents, during an interview with police, Cuevas-Landa said he had stabbed the victim multiple times, unbuckled her seat belt, reached over and opened the door, and then pushed her out the

driver side door.

The woman’s name, who is believed to be in her 20’s or 30’s, has not yet been released. It is not known at this time how the two are related or if they knew each other.

*developing* Article was written off arresting documents. Information can change as the investigation continues.