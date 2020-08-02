17-year-old extricates herself after flipping car upside down into river in Box Elder County

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 17-year-old girl extricated herself after she crashed her car into the Malad River in Fielding on Saturday afternoon.

The girl had been driving eastbound toward Fielding on 16800 North around 4:30 p.m. when she drove off the road at the Malad River Bridge, coming to a rest upside down on the bank of the river.

A passing motorist discovered the teen just after the crash.

The teen suffered facial injuries and several bumps and bruises but refused medical treatment at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing but deputies said they believe drowsy driving could be the cause of the crash.

Bear River Health Department responded to the scene to monitor for any hazardous spills into the waterway.