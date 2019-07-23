17 Pioneer Day celebrations in Utah you don’t want to miss

Utah (ABC4 News) — Visitors to Utah may be surprised by the state’s fireworks, parades, rodeos, BBQs, and various other celebrations on July 24th.
For those who fit into this category, many Utahns use the 24th to commemorate the Mormon pioneers’ historic entry into the Salt Lake Valley and settlement of the state.
Below is a list of some of this year’s celebrations in honor of Utah’s history. All events are on July 24, 2019, unless otherwise noted.
Salt Lake City
Days of ’47 Parade
When: 7:30 a.m.- 1:00 p.m.
Where: Downtown Salt Lake City. The parade will begin at State Street and South Temple.
Info: Many families camp out along the parade route all night in order to snag a front-row view of the colorful floats, bands, animals, and entertainment that the parade offers. This is perhaps the most iconic way to celebrate Pioneer Day.
Pioneer Day Fireworks
When: 8:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Where: Liberty Park ( 600 East 900 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84105 )
Info: Attendees will be able to view a free fireworks show, which starts at 10 p.m. The park will also host the native American Celebration and NACIP Powwow and Festival.
Admission: Though the fireworks are free, there is a five-dollar admission fee for adults for the NACIP Powwow and festival.
Pioneer Day at the Leonardo
When: 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Where: The Leonardo Museum ( 209 E 500 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84111 )
Info: Located on the parade route, The Leonardo is KSL 5 TV’s broadcasting spot. Attendees can watch the parade, have snacks, and participate in activities.
Admission: Though viewing the parade from Library Square is free, admission is required to enter the museum and participate in Pioneer Day activities. Admission is $12.95 per adult and $8.95 per child ages 3-15 years
Days of ‘47 Handcart Races, Rodeo and BBQ
When: July 19, 4 p.m. to July 24, 10 p.m.
Where: Utah State Fairpark
Info: This event offers just what the name suggests, not to mention a fireworks display to end the evening. It offers plenty of fun for all ages.
Pioneer Days
When: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Where: This is the Place Heritage Park
Info: Come take part in pioneer activities like panning for gold, riding ponies, and arts and crafts. There will also be a watermelon eating contest and a candy cannon.
Admission: $13.95 for adults, $11.95 for seniors ages 65 and older, $9.95 for children ages 3 to 11. Children ages two and under enter for free.
Deseret News Marathon
When: Races begin between 5:30 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.
Where: The run begins at 950 E. South Temple, Salt Lake City and ends at Liberty Park
Info: Runners can choose to run a full marathon, half marathon, 10k, and 5k. The marathon follows the path that the pioneers traveled when they entered the valley and finishes along the Days of ’47 route where runners will be met by a cheering crowd.
Admission: Registration prices for runners range from $35 to $85 depending on the race.
Provo
Pioneer Day Extravaganza
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Kiwanis Park ( 820 N. 1100 E Provo, UT 84601)
Info: This event will include games and crafts for kids, a pie-making contest, an animal show, food trucks, a petting zoo, and more!
Layton
Pioneer Day Events
When: 4:00 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.
Where: Layton Commons Park ( 437 N Wasatch Dr, Layton, UT 84041)
Info: This mostly free event offers the chance to sample food from local restaurants, an electric light parade, music, and dancing.
Syracuse
Antelope Island Pioneer Day Celebration
When: 10:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.
Where: Antelope Island State Park (4528 West 1700 South, Syracuse, UT 84075)
Info: This event will take place at Fielding Garr Ranch and offers pioneer activities, games. Come and master the art of walking on stilts and rolling a hoop.
Logan
Pioneer Day
When: 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Where: Willow Park ( 450 W 700 S, Logan, UT 84321 )
Info: Participate in the mile fun run, various sports, and even learn how to country swing and salsa dance! Fireworks are at 10:00 p.m.
Admission: Free
Orem
Pioneer Day Fireworks Celebration
When: 6:00 p.m.
Where: The Orchard
Info: This event offers food, games, music, and the chance to win prizes! Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m.
Ogden
Pioneer Days
When: July 10 through July 24
Where: various locations
Info: Ogden’s pioneer day celebration lasts over a week, with food, music, rodeos, and a devotional.
Admission: Rodeo attendees must purchase tickets. Prices vary depending on the event.
Hurricane
Pioneer Day Night Run
When: Wednesday, July 24, 2019
Where: Sandy Hollow State Park ( 3351 Sand Hollow Rd, Hurricane, UT 84737)
Info: Meet at the water tanks at 8 p.m. for a night run! Join fellow athletes in running the west rim to watch the firework show from 9:45 to 10 p.m. Afterwards, finish running the trail and head home. Click here for more information regarding this event.
Admission: Free
Heber City
Fiddlers ‘n Fireworks
When: 7:15 p.m. to 10:40 p.m.
Where: Heber Valley Historic Railroad ( 450 S 6th W, Heber City, UT 84032 )
Info: This event will include entertainment, a gunfight show, dinner, a train ride, and fireworks to wrap up the evening.
Admission: Ticket purchases cover the train ride, meal, and fiddler entertainment. Tickets are $35 for adults (13+) and $25 for children (3-12). Children two years and younger do not need a ticket.
Ephraim
Traditional Pioneer Celebration Day
When: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Ephraim Public Library ( 30 S Main St, Ephraim, UT 84627 )
Info: Experience a traditional pioneer celebration with food, games, face painting, competitions, vendors, and activities for all ages.
Panguitch
Panguitch Invitational Rodeo and Pioneer Day Celebration
When: Festivities begin at 7:00 a.m.
Where: Various locations
Info: Festivities include breakfast, a parade, and a barbeque lunch followed by kids games at the baseball fields.
Admission: Breakfast is $5 per person or $25 per family
Sandy
Float Preview Party
When: July 22-23, 11 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Where: Mountain America Exposition Center
Info: Be the first to admire the Days of ’47 parade floats and vote for your favorites before they even hit the streets.
