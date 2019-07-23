17 Pioneer Day celebrations in Utah you don’t want to miss

Utah (ABC4 News) — Visitors to Utah may be surprised by the state’s fireworks, parades, rodeos, BBQs, and various other celebrations on July 24th.

For those who fit into this category, many Utahns use the 24th to commemorate the Mormon pioneers’ historic entry into the Salt Lake Valley and settlement of the state.

Below is a list of some of this year’s celebrations in honor of Utah’s history. All events are on July 24, 2019, unless otherwise noted.

Salt Lake City

Days of ’47 Parade

When: 7:30 a.m.- 1:00 p.m.

Where: Downtown Salt Lake City. The parade will begin at State Street and South Temple.

Info: Many families camp out along the parade route all night in order to snag a front-row view of the colorful floats, bands, animals, and entertainment that the parade offers. This is perhaps the most iconic way to celebrate Pioneer Day.

Pioneer Day Fireworks

When: 8:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Where: Liberty Park ( 600 East 900 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84105 )

Info: Attendees will be able to view a free fireworks show, which starts at 10 p.m. The park will also host the native American Celebration and NACIP Powwow and Festival.

Admission: Though the fireworks are free, there is a five-dollar admission fee for adults for the NACIP Powwow and festival.

Pioneer Day at the Leonardo

When: 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Where: The Leonardo Museum ( 209 E 500 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84111 )

Info: Located on the parade route, The Leonardo is KSL 5 TV’s broadcasting spot. Attendees can watch the parade, have snacks, and participate in activities.

Admission: Though viewing the parade from Library Square is free, admission is required to enter the museum and participate in Pioneer Day activities. Admission is $12.95 per adult and $8.95 per child ages 3-15 years

Days of ‘47 Handcart Races, Rodeo and BBQ

When: July 19, 4 p.m. to July 24, 10 p.m.

Where: Utah State Fairpark

Info: This event offers just what the name suggests, not to mention a fireworks display to end the evening. It offers plenty of fun for all ages.

Pioneer Days

When: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Where: This is the Place Heritage Park

Info: Come take part in pioneer activities like panning for gold, riding ponies, and arts and crafts. There will also be a watermelon eating contest and a candy cannon.

Admission: $13.95 for adults, $11.95 for seniors ages 65 and older, $9.95 for children ages 3 to 11. Children ages two and under enter for free.

Deseret News Marathon

When: Races begin between 5:30 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.

Where: The run begins at 950 E. South Temple, Salt Lake City and ends at Liberty Park

Info: Runners can choose to run a full marathon, half marathon, 10k, and 5k. The marathon follows the path that the pioneers traveled when they entered the valley and finishes along the Days of ’47 route where runners will be met by a cheering crowd.

Admission: Registration prices for runners range from $35 to $85 depending on the race.

Provo

Pioneer Day Extravaganza

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Kiwanis Park ( 820 N. 1100 E Provo, UT 84601)

Info: This event will include games and crafts for kids, a pie-making contest, an animal show, food trucks, a petting zoo, and more!

Layton

Pioneer Day Events

When: 4:00 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.

Where: Layton Commons Park ( 437 N Wasatch Dr, Layton, UT 84041)

Info: This mostly free event offers the chance to sample food from local restaurants, an electric light parade, music, and dancing.

Syracuse

Antelope Island Pioneer Day Celebration

When: 10:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Where: Antelope Island State Park (4528 West 1700 South, Syracuse, UT 84075)

Info: This event will take place at Fielding Garr Ranch and offers pioneer activities, games. Come and master the art of walking on stilts and rolling a hoop.

Logan

Pioneer Day

When: 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Willow Park ( 450 W 700 S, Logan, UT 84321 )

Info: Participate in the mile fun run, various sports, and even learn how to country swing and salsa dance! Fireworks are at 10:00 p.m.

Admission: Free

Orem

Pioneer Day Fireworks Celebration

When: 6:00 p.m.

Where: The Orchard

Info: This event offers food, games, music, and the chance to win prizes! Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m.

Ogden

Pioneer Days

When: July 10 through July 24

Where: various locations

Info: Ogden’s pioneer day celebration lasts over a week, with food, music, rodeos, and a devotional.

Admission: Rodeo attendees must purchase tickets. Prices vary depending on the event.

Hurricane

Pioneer Day Night Run

When: Wednesday, July 24, 2019

Where: Sandy Hollow State Park ( 3351 Sand Hollow Rd, Hurricane, UT 84737)

Info: Meet at the water tanks at 8 p.m. for a night run! Join fellow athletes in running the west rim to watch the firework show from 9:45 to 10 p.m. Afterwards, finish running the trail and head home. Click here for more information regarding this event.

Admission: Free

Heber City

Fiddlers ‘n Fireworks

When: 7:15 p.m. to 10:40 p.m.

Where: Heber Valley Historic Railroad ( 450 S 6th W, Heber City, UT 84032 )

Info: This event will include entertainment, a gunfight show, dinner, a train ride, and fireworks to wrap up the evening.

Admission: Ticket purchases cover the train ride, meal, and fiddler entertainment. Tickets are $35 for adults (13+) and $25 for children (3-12). Children two years and younger do not need a ticket.

Ephraim

Traditional Pioneer Celebration Day

When: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Ephraim Public Library ( 30 S Main St, Ephraim, UT 84627 )

Info: Experience a traditional pioneer celebration with food, games, face painting, competitions, vendors, and activities for all ages.

Panguitch

Panguitch Invitational Rodeo and Pioneer Day Celebration

When: Festivities begin at 7:00 a.m.

Where: Various locations

Info: Festivities include breakfast, a parade, and a barbeque lunch followed by kids games at the baseball fields.

Admission: Breakfast is $5 per person or $25 per family

Sandy

Float Preview Party

When: July 22-23, 11 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Mountain America Exposition Center

Info: Be the first to admire the Days of ’47 parade floats and vote for your favorites before they even hit the streets.

