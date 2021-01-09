17 Oregon rallies in second half to knock off Utah, 79-73

Salt Lake City, UT – Saturday January 09, 2021: PAC-12 Basketball. Oregon at Utah at University of Utah. ©2021 Bryan Byerly

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utes basketball team had the 17th-ranked Oregon Ducks on the ropes Saturday night at the Huntsman Center, but could not close them out.

Trailing by 10 points at halftime, Oregon picked up its intensity in the second half and rallied to avoid an upset bid by Utah, 79-73.

Chris Duarte scored 25 points and Eric Williams Jr. added 19 to lead the Ducks, while Timmy Allen had 23 to pace Utah.

LJ Figueroa scored 15 points for Oregon (9-2, 4-1 Pac-12) before exiting late in the second half with a left ankle injury. Amauri Hardy added 13. Oregon beat Utah for the 18th time in the last 20 games between the two schools.

The latest win for the Ducks in the series boiled down to hard-nosed defense. Oregon forced 18 turnovers and scored 25 points off those turnovers. The Ducks tallied 10 steals.

“We just stayed active,” Duarte said.

Allen’s 23 points were a season high, while Mikael Jantunen added a career-high 20 points for the Utes (4-4, 1-3). Pelle Larsson had 15 points, five rebounds, and five assists before fouling out in the final minute.

Utah shot 57% from the field but sputtered down the stretch after struggling to hold onto the ball.

The Utes’ last chance to pull an upset came when Riley Battin buried a 3-pointer to cut Oregon’s lead to 70-68 with 1:40 left. Chandler Lawson answered with a layup on the other end and the Ducks made seven free throws in the final minute to close out a hard-fought win.

“The ball was moving, we were clicking,” Allen said. “They picked up the pressure in the second half and took us out of our rhythm a little bit.”

Utah executed flawlessly on offense for large stretches of the first half. The Utes used a combination of great ball movement, precision passing, and accurate shooting to keep Oregon on its heels.

The Utes made 10 consecutive shots over the final 6 1/2 minutes before halftime to carve out a 10-point lead on the Ducks. As a team, Utah shot 67% from the floor during the first half and recorded 13 assists on 18 baskets.

“That first half defensive effort was unacceptable,” Oregon coach Dana Altman said. “I can’t put it any other way.”

Allen supplied the biggest spark, totaling 17 points on 8-of-10 shooting in the first half. After Oregon went up 25-22 on a 3-pointer from Duarte, the Utes did not miss another field goal attempt before halftime. Allen scored three straight layups to light a fire under the rest of his team. He totaled five baskets during a 21-8 run over the final 5:20 of the first half that helped Utah take a 43-33 lead.

“He’s the head of our snake,” Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak said. “It’s a shame we couldn’t celebrate his birthday with a win.”

Oregon opened the second half by scoring baskets off three consecutive Utah turnovers. It helped the Ducks quickly erase the double-digit halftime deficit. Oregon finally climbed back ahead following a 3-point play from Hardy for a 50-48 lead.

“We needed a good start to the half after finishing the first half so poorly,” Altman said. “We needed something good to get our heads up and get guys on the same page.”

What changed after halftime for the Ducks, Duarte said, is they focused on defending much more aggressively on each possession.

“We were not playing hard,” Duarte said. “That’s it. We were not playing hard.”

Utah will next host Colorado Monday at 4:00 p.m.