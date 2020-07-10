WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – According to the Weber County Sheriff’s Office, on July 6, 2020, another round of mass COVID-19 testing was done at the Weber County Jail.

Officials said they discovered an additional 167 inmates and 27 staff members who tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total count to 114 positive cases.

The Weber County Jail has conducted 390 tests. Ther are currently 11 tests pending results, 89% of positive cases remain asymptomatic, officials add.

The first case of COVID-19 in Weber County Jail was discovered on June 21, 2020. Since then, officials said they have taken extreme measures to identify, test, isolate, and quarantine individuals at their facility.

The Weber County Jail released the following information about their facilities:

“As of July 10, 2020, the population of the 12th street facility is 590. The capacity of the 12th street facility is 888. The population of the Kiesel facility is 54. The capacity of the Kiesel facility is 260. This reduction in population was done to create more space for isolation and quarantine areas within the jail to help alleviate spread. This was accomplished mostly by attrition and more stringent intake procedures.“

Masks are mandatory for all staff, visitors, and contractors. Masks are provided and highly encouraged to be worn by the inmates. Officials said they will continue contact tracing and testing inmates and staff members as appropriate.