16-year-old reported missing found safe, has attorney to seek independence from parents

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A South Jordan 16-year-old girl who has been missing 6-weeks is safe, police say.

According to a press release issued by the South Jordan Police Department, Lizzy Davis was reported missing on June 4.

“Since that report, the department has spent a substantial amount of time and resources trying to find Lizzy and make sure she was safe,” said the release. “On July 11, 2019, we received notice from Lizzy’s mother that Lizzy had retained an attorney to represent her independently of either parent in an ongoing custody dispute.”

On July 23, officers met with Lizzy and her attorney, Roger Hoole from Hoole & King L.C. Law Offices.

“At that time, we were able to verify Lizzy was safe, healthy, and that her needs were being met,” said South Jordan Police in their press release.

In a letter to the department, Mr. Hoole told officers “Elizabeth’s desire to resolve the legal issues related to her custody status as soon as possible so she can remain in an environment where she feels safe and continue her education and employment.:

Hoole said Lizzy hopes her parents will agree that an independent guardian can be appointed by the court to care for her and assure her safety until she turns 18.

If anyone has any additional questions regarding Lizzy, we ask you to contact Hoole & King L.C. Law Offices at 801-272-7556.



