15-year old shot at park in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in West Valley City are investigating after they say a 15-year-old was shot at City Park Sunday night.

According to West Valley City Police Facebook, the boy was shot in the chest/shoulder area around 7:50 p.m. at the park located at 4552 W 3500 South. The teen was alone at the time police arrived.

The teen was taken to the hospital by ambulance in serious but stable condition.

Witnesses reported hearing a “pop”, looking up to see multiple vehicles leaving the area. At least one person reported seeing boy in same area as the vehicles. It’s is not clear if the teen was the intended target.

Police are in the process of interviewing witnesses and looking for additional evidence.

*developing* an update will be provided once more information is released.

