14-year-old girl killed in rollover in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 14-year-old girl died after the car she was in rollover in West Jordan early Saturday morning.

According to West Jordan Police officer Jennifer Worthen, the crash happened at 1:15 a.m. near 7800 South 4800 West.

The car was occupied by five teenagers when the 17-year-old male driver hit the median and tried to recover when he hit the curb and rolled.

One of the passengers, who police said was not wearing her seat belt, was ejected and died on scene from her injuries.

Police have not determined what caused the driver to hit the median. The crash is still under investigation.

The driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution by a private party and the other teens were released on scene to their parents.

The name of the victim has not been released. It was originally reported she was 15 but Worthen said she is actually 14.

What others are reading:

Search and rescue find 16-year-old drowning victim near Lake Havasu

Utah officers shoot and kill barricaded fugitive wanted for kidnapping in California

Rider flown to hospital after motorcycle hit guardrail near Heber

UPDATE: Police believe man and woman both killed with a single gunshot at Utah County campground