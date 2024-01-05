SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Authorities say that there were more than 100 crashes across Utah on Friday as a quick-moving winter storm dropped snow across the state.

The Utah Highway Patrol said that as of 8 p.m. there had been 130 crashes statewide. It’s yet unclear how many of those involved serious injuries.

One of the crashes involved a UDOT snowplow on SR-73 in Eagle Mountain.

According to the agency, another driver attempted to pass the plow, cutting it off and causing it tp spin out and topple on its side.

(credit: UDOT)

Friday’s snow made for wet commutes in the northern valleys. Up in the Cottonwoods, UDOT reported that traffic was moving slowly amid slushy conditions, although crashes were reported.

While Saturday morning will bring relief from the wet weather, a more powerful system looks to blow into Utah Saturday evening.

This weekend storm could bring accumulating snow to the northern and central valleys, making travel hazardous on major roads such as I-15 and I-80.

UDOT is urging drivers to slow down and be caution while driving in snowy conditions.