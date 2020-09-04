13-year-old says his posts he was going to ‘shoot-up’ a middle school in Park City were a joke

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 13-year-old who posted on his social media he was going to shoot-up a middle school in Park City said it was done as a joke.

Summit County Sheriff’s Deputies were called Wednesday night by a school administrator, multiple parents and students, that a social media post on Instagram referenced “shooting up” Ecker Hill Middle School on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

Deputies immediately began working with Park City School District to find the juvenile(s) responsible for the posts.

Using investigative techniques they located a 13-year-old Park City juvenile at 2:30 a.m. Thursday who told investigators his threats were meant as a joke.

It was determined that the juvenile did not have the means to carry out his threat(s) and he was referred to Third District Juvenile Court for Threats of Violence.

Related Content Utah man arrested for threatening to ‘shoot-up’ Davis County campus of Weber State University

Summit County Sheriff’s Office issued the following statement:

“We remind all parents to regularly monitor their children’s social media platforms, teach them

about proper and acceptable use of social media, and to report any threats of violence, bullying

or other criminal activity.

“The Summit County Sheriff’s Office takes all threats to our schools seriously and will thoroughly

investigate and hold responsible any person who purports threats of violence or criminal

activity.“