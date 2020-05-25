PORTLAND, Ore. (ABC4 News) — A 13-year old girl from Utah died after a tree fell on her boat while vacationing in Oregon Sunday afternoon, according to KOIN.

The boating accident occurred in the Box Canyon area on Detroit Lake, in Marion County around 3:40 p.m.

Deputies were notified that two pontoon-style boats had been tethered together near the shoreline when the top of a tree fell onto them.

The teen was critically injured and was taken by boat to Mongold State Park for help where a bystander attempted CPR on the girl but the girl ultimately died of her injuries at the scene.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the girl was from Utah and was with her family at the time of the incident. Her name has not been released.

An update will be provided once additional information is released.