13 BYU to play #18 Coastal Carolina on Saturday

Winner of battle of unbeaten teams will boost chances of New Year's Six Bowl Game

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – BYU has officially scheduled another game against a top-25 team.

The 13th-ranked Cougars will play #18 Coastal Carolina Saturday in Conway, South Carolina at 3:30 p.m. mountain time. The game will be televised on ESPNU.

The 9-0 Chanticleers were originally slated to play 9-1 Liberty, but the Flames are dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19 cases on the team, and had to pull out of the game.

BYU (9-0) was more than happy to fill in, even if it meant traveling across the country on short notice.

“We’re grateful that this game between our two teams could be put together in such a timely fashion,” BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe said. “It’s good to have a partner like ESPN that can help put together such a meaningful game at this point of the season.”

ESPN’s College Gameday will be on site for the matchup, and the game will be broadcast at 5:30pm EST on ESPNU.



The Cougars are ranked 13th in the College Football Playoff poll, 8th in the Associated Press poll, and a win over undefeated Coastal Carolina would boost its chances of moving up in the rankings and earn a bid to a New Year’s Six Bowl Game.

The criticism of the Cougars this year has been its strength of schedule, but a win against a top-20 team would certainly improve its resume.

BYU hasn’t played since November 21st when it trounced North Alabama, 66-14. BYU has played just one game decided by less than 17 points this year.

ESPN College Game Day was already at Brooks Stadium for the Coastal Carolina-Liberty game, bringing more attention to this battle of unbeaten teams.

Coastal Carolina will have a home field advantage, as the school has allowed 5,000 fans to attend all five home games this season.

In just its fourth year of FBS football, Coastal Carolina is having one of the best seasons in the history of the Sun Belt Conference.

The Chanticleers best wins have come against #25 Louisiana, Kansas and Appalachian State.

The one common opponent of Coastal Carolina and BYU this season is Texas State. The Cougars blew past the Bobcats, 52-14, while the Chanticleers beat them, 49-14.

Coastal Carolina is led by quarterback Grayson McCall, who has thrown for 1,747 yards, 20 touchdowns and one interception. The Chanticleers have four running backs that have rushed for at least 300 yards this season, led by CJ Marable, who has run for 592 yards and eight touchdowns.

Heisman Trophy candidate Zach Wilson is having a spectacular year for BYU, throwing for 2,724 yards, 26 touchdowns with just two interceptions. Wilson has also rushed for run for eight touchdowns.

Tyler Allgeier leads the Cougars in rushing with 851 yards and 11 touchdowns, while Dax Milne leads BYU in receiving with 49 catches for 906 yards and six touchdowns.

BYU has one more game currently on its schedule, at home against San Diego State on December 12th.