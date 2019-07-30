Newsfore Opt-In Form

12th Annual Governor’s Public Safety Summit focused on school safety, cold cases

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4 News)  –  Tuesday, 565 civilians and law enforcement officials went through an educational experience.

The 2019 Governor’s Public Safety Summit focused on leadership and best practices. 

Some of the classes will include new cold case strategies and school safety.

The officers ABC4 News spoke to from across the state say school safety is a top priority with school districts starting back up in August.

Commissioner Jess Anderson with the Department of Public Safety says, “When it comes to these mass incidents where you have multiple agencies responding, one of our biggest challenges is communicating and of course communication. We have learned over the years that if we do that upfront, and we overcome those challenges, and we solve those problems upfront, communications, in the moment of those incidents things go so much better.”

DPS officials will start working with religious organizations like churches, mosques, and temples in the coming months on public safety, and communicating issues within their communities. 

