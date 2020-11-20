12-hour wait times reported at new In-N-Out near Denver

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Customers were waiting 12 hours for a Double-Double at the new In-N-Out Burger in Aurora, forcing police to direct traffic in the area Friday afternoon.

The Aurora In-N-Out is one of two that opened Friday, with the other in Colorado Springs. They are the first In-N-Outs in Colorado. Locals seemed to have taken notice and flocked to the beloved burger chain in huge numbers.

It's gonna be double-double traffic this week on E. Alameda at Sable & Abilene as many descend upon us for their first Colorado bite of In-n-Out burgers! Check out the not-so-secret menu for those rookies out there. Plz avoid this area to avoid traffic delays in the coming days. pic.twitter.com/hZbWxVXsnJ — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) November 19, 2020

“They will close before you get to the window most likely,” officers warned via Twitter.

Police encouraged people to support local restaurants that have no wait times.

“Maybe support another local eatery today and In-n-Out another day if traffic is too hectic for you,” APD said.

All In-N-Out Burger locations are open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. and until 1:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, according to a release from the burger chain.

In-N-Out plans to open a total of at least nine restaurants statewide.