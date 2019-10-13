12 families displaced after Orem condo fire

Twelve families were displaced Saturday after a fire destroyed a 12-unit complex in building 44 at the Countryside Square Condominiums in Orem.

The building is located on North Garden Park Drive.

“It was 3 A.M. in the morning,” said Dora Schoenfeld. “I was on the other side, second level. I did manage to grab my purse, my checkbook, a coat and a scarf, and just get out with my nightgown on and my coat over it and my clodhopper shoes.”

An eyewitness and resident says the fire started in an upstairs unit on the third floor.

A couple that lived under the unit is being credited with alerting their neighbors flames were spreading.

“They just went door to door and started pulling people out of their homes,” said Robert Rask, a resident.

Everyone made it out safely from the fire which at times is said to have had 20 foot flames.

“They were chasing it,” said Rask of firefighters. “You would think that they had it out. All of a sudden it would blow up again. It was unreal. They had the three hoses going at it.”

Rask, who lives in the community, has set up a GoFundMe for all of the victims.

The Red Cross is also assisting families.

