12 BYU rolls to 52-14 win over Texas State to improve to 6-0 on the season

BYU quarterback Zach Wilson (1) looks down field in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Texas State Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Zach Wilson throws for 287 yards and four touchdowns for BYU

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The question wasn’t if BYU was going to beat Texas State Saturday night, but rather by how much?

Thanks to another standout night by quarterback Zach Wilson, the Cougars blew out the Bobcats in the first game this season with fans at LaVell Edwards Stadium, 52-14.

Wilson completed 19 of 25 passes for 287 yards and four touchdowns, while Tyler Allgeier rushed for 77 yards and a. score, as BYU improved to 6-0 to start the season.

After falling behind 7-0, BYU then ratted off 49 unanswered points, as the Cougars piled up 580 total yards of offense.

Tight end Isaac Rex had five catches for 66 yards and two touchdowns, while Dax Milne and Keanu Hill also had touchdown catches

14 different receivers caught passes from Wilson as the Cougars racked up 30 first downs.

The BYU defense forced two turnovers, including a 32-yard pick-6 by Isaiah Kaufusi midway through the third quarter.

After playing its first three home games without fans, some 6,570 fans were allowed in to watch the Cougars continue their best start since 2008.

BYU next hosts Western Kentucky October 31st at 8:15 p.m.