119 fallen firefighters honored across the nation with Light the Night event

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – 119 firefighters lost their lives in the line of duty in 2019, and Monday evening those men and women were remembered for their service in an event called ‘Light the Night’. The event is sponsored by the National Fallen Firefighter Foundation.

Every October, fire stations across America light their stations red after sunset as a way to honor those fallen firefighters.

In Utah, Unified Fire Authority lit all of its buildings and stations red on Monday evening and will keep them lit red until the sunset on Oct. 4. A lighting and bell-ringing ceremony took place to kick off the week at Station 124 in Riverton Monday night.