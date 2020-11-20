11,000+ Utah healthcare workers affected by COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4 News) – Statistics from the Utah Department of Health reveal 11,471 healthcare workers have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The data, which includes any personnel in the healthcare system, also shows 290 hospitalizations and eight deaths.

UDOH says the information isn’t to indicate transmission but to better understand the burden on our healthcare systems due to employees becoming infected.

There’s always the risk employees can catch the virus from being out in the community.

Earlier this month, ABC4 spoke with the family of 49-year-old Patrice Grossman, a Newborn Intensive Care Unit nurse and mother from Utah County, who passed away due to COVID-19.

Her family says she likely caught the virus from a family friend.

According to a study completed earlier in the pandemic, researchers found that healthcare workers are nearly 12-times more likely to catch COVID-19 at work compared to the general public.

The risk is higher for frontline workers without proper protective equipment.

