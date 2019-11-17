11-year-old girl found unresponsive in indoor pool

FARR WEST, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police say an 11-year-old has been pronounced dead after being found unresponsive in an indoor pool Saturday night.

Lt. Cortney Ryan with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office says crews were dispatched to reports of a drowning near 2000 West 2700 North at 7:04 p.m. Saturday.

The young girl was found unresponsive in an indoor pool at a family gathering, Lt. Ryan says.

Police say she was pulled from the pool and family members performed life-saving efforts on the child. Lt. Ryan says medical personal who arrived on the scene also attempted life-saving efforts.

The girl was then transported to the Plesant View Branch of Ogden Regional Hospital where more life-saving measures were taken. Lt. Ryan says she was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The identity of the girl has not yet been released.

