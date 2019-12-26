1,000 steak dinners served to Salt Lake County homeless and low-income families

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – 140 volunteers served steak dinners at all three homeless resources and Saint Vincent de Paul dining hall on Christmas night.

For 17-years Pamela Atkinson has been getting the community and folks like former ambassador Jon Huntsmen Jr. together to help serve our homeless a one of a kind warm holiday meal.

“This makes them feel very important,” Atkinson says.

In years past, Atkinson would help serve more than 900 homeless and low-income people at Saint Vincent de Paul dining hall.

This year, logistics were harder with the new resource centers so she split her teams up.

“I was worried about how it was going to work in four different places but it is working well at the centers,” she says.

In all four places, community donations provided 1,000 steak dinners with all the trimmings.

While some of the volunteers were handing out food, others like Laurie Leishman were handing out clothing items to those in need.

“It’s busy, we have a lot to hand out,” Leishman says.

Her family volunteered for the last 12 of the 17-years the tradition has been going on.

“By the time we get here, we are energized and excited, and grateful we had the chance to come,” she says.

It’s a chance to provide help and love this holiday season.

