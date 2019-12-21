$1000 reward: Police looking for vandals responsible for breaking multiple windows in Draper

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Draper are asking for help in locating vandals responsible for breaking out the windows in multiple cars and businesses.
According to a post on the Draper City Police Department’s Facebook they are offering a $1000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of those responsible.
Police said the incidents have happened over the last few weeks and believe a pellet gun, or something similar is being used.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Draper Police at 801- 840-4000.
