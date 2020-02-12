10-year-old dies two days after dad killed in Moab crash

MOAB, Utah (ABC4 News)- A 10-year-old and his dad are both dead after a crash in Moab Sunday night.

According to a press release issued by Moab City Police Chief Bret Edge, the crash happened at Center Street and Main Street around 8 p.m. Sunday.

Chief Edge said 41-year-old Benjamin Thomas Balls drove recklessly, ran a red light and collided with the SUV the man and his son were in. He then hit another vehicle before finally coming to a stop on a sidewalk.

Vilsar Camey, 45, was pronounced dead on Sunday, his son, Israel died Tuesday night, police said. The woman in the second vehicle that was hit was treated for her injuries.

Balls was arrested.

He faces charges of manslaughter, failure to respond to officer’s signal to stop resulting in death/injury, reckless driving, criminal mischief, failure to proof of insurance, failure to obey traffic controls, unsafe travel lane and failure to operate in a single lane.

A background check on Balls shows he was charged with violating a protective order and criminal trespassing in January.

