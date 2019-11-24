10-year-old child hit by stray bullet while riding in car, police say

Sanpete County, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 10-year-old child was hit by a stray bullet while riding in a car on Highway 89, according to the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened about 1:18 p.m. Saturday just north of Mt. Pleasant when a bullet from a gun being used for target shooting in the area went through the windshield and hit the child in the shoulder.

The child was rushed by ambulance to Utah Valley Medical Center to have the bullet surgically removed. The SCSO says the injury is non-life threatening, and the incident is under investigation.

Investigators say they have been in close contact with the Sanpete County Attorney’s Office and charges may be filed pending the conclusion of the investigation.