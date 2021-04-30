10 unusual Utah city or town pronunciations

Utah (ABC4) – Every state has its own list of state-specific pronunciations or words that might sound completely foreign to others.

If you live in or have spent a lot of time around those who live in the great Beehive State, you know exactly how these places are supposed to be pronounced.

Some of them make sense and others make no sense at all.

Below are 10 Utah cities, towns, or counties with strange pronunciations.

Tooele:

Pronounced too-wil-a, not too-el like it looks. Tooele is a city in Tooele County located along the Wasatch Front.

Oquirrh:

Pronounced o-quir. Located along the Wasatch Front in Salt Lake County, the Oquirrh Mountains run north-south from the west side of Utah’s Salt Lake Valley, separating it from Tooele Valley.

Hurricane:

No, Hurricane is not pronounced like the natural disaster, that would make things too simple. Utahns pronounce it hurr-a-kin. This fast-growing city is located in Washington County in Southern Utah.

Weber:

Pronounced we-bur not web-er. Once you learn the how Weber is pronounced city names like Heber make sense. Located in Northern Utah and home of Weber State University.

Mantua:

Man-a-way, yes that is how it is pronounced, not man-to-a. Mantua is a town on the eastern edge of Box Elder County located in Northern Utah.

Duchesne:

You would think it would be pronounced du-ches-ne but it is actually pronounced du-shane and is located in Central Utah.

Nephi:

Often pronounced by non-Utahns as ne-fee, it is actually pronounced ne-fi. Nephi is located in Juab County in Central Utah.

Scipio:

Pronounced sip-eo, not skip-eo. Located in Central Utah in Millard County.

Timpanogos:

Often pronounced timp-ah-no-goes, it’s actually pronounced timp-ah-no-ges. Mount Timpanogos, often referred to as Timp by locals, is the second-highest mountain in Utah’s Wasatch Range.

Enoch:

Pronounced e-nic. Enoch is a city located in Iron County in Southern Utah.