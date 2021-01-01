1 person killed in multiple-vehicle crash near Deer Creek Reservoir

DEER CREEK RESERVOIR, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah Highway Patrol troopers are on scene of a deadly crash on SR-189 at milepost 24 near Deer Creek Reservoir.

One person has been reported dead as a result of the crash. Multiple people in the crash were also injured but the seriousness of their injuries has not yet been released.

The identity of the person killed in the crash has not yet been released.

UHP troopers say three vehicles were involved in the crash. SR-189 is expected to be closed for a few hours while the crash is being investigated. Use an alternate route if possible.

This is developing story updates will be posted as they become available.