1 dead in Salt Lake City house fire

Top Stories

by: Jennifer Gardiner

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – One person was found deceased after a structure fire Saturday morning.

According to Salt Lake City Fire Department, the fire started around 9 a.m. at 1330 South 1100 East.

No additional information was released on the victim’s identity or the cause of the fire.

This is developing – additional information will be released once it become available.

What others are clicking on:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories