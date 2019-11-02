1 dead in Salt Lake City house fire

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – One person was found deceased after a structure fire Saturday morning.

According to Salt Lake City Fire Department, the fire started around 9 a.m. at 1330 South 1100 East.

Active structure fire 1330 south 1100 east. 1 deceased individual found. Cause of death and fire under investigation. PIO on scene, media staging 1100 East Sherman Ave. (1349 south). pic.twitter.com/Ba0EZtog2m — Salt Lake City Fire Department (@slcfire) November 2, 2019

No additional information was released on the victim’s identity or the cause of the fire.

This is developing – additional information will be released once it become available.

