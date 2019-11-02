1 dead in Salt Lake City house fire

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – One person was found deceased after a structure fire Saturday morning.
According to Salt Lake City Fire Department, the fire started around 9 a.m. at 1330 South 1100 East.
No additional information was released on the victim’s identity or the cause of the fire.
This is developing – additional information will be released once it become available.
