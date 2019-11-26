Driver readjusting load struck, killed, by semi-truck on I-15 in Weber County

Days
RIVERDALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – One person is confirmed dead after a crash involving two semi-trucks on Interstate 15 Monday afternoon.

Utah Highway Patrol said the crash happened on I-15 northbound near mile marker 339 near Riverdale.

Troopers said a semi was parked on the right shoulder and the driver was out at the back of his trailer readjusting his load when a second semi swerved from the lane to avoid a crash and struck the driver and the parked semi.

Utah Department of Transportation says the right lane is impacted by due to the crash. Drivers should expect delays through the area.

