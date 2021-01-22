1 dead, dozens injured after bus heading to Grand Canyon crashes

MOHAVE COUNTY, Arizona – Officials say 1 person is dead and dozens more are injured after a tour bus traveling to the Grand Canyon crashed in Arizona Friday afternoon.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to milepost 5 of Diamond Bar Rd. after multiple reports that a tour bus had rolled over and landed on its side.

The bus, which was under the management of a Las Vegas based company, was carrying 48 people at the time of the crash.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene while two other passengers were critically injured and were transported to local hospitals. Seven passengers were transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center with less severe injuries. 33 other passengers were taken to the hospital for minor injuries, the MCSO said.

The identities of those killed and injured in the crash have not yet been released. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.