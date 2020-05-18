1 dead, 4 people hospitalized after crash in Kaysville

KAYSVILLE (ABC4 News) – A single-car crash in Kaysville sent five people to the hospital, and one of them passed away Sunday.

According to Lexi Benson, Public Information Officer with Kaysville Police Department, EMS responded around 6 p.m. at 700 East Crestwood Road.

Police believe the car rolled while traveling westbound on Crestwood Road.

Five people were in the car. Two were taken to the hospital by helicopter, and ambulance transported the other three.

One of the people in the car passed away in the hospital.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.