Man killed, woman injured in West Valley City shooting

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man is dead and a woman was shot multiple times after a domestic shooting at West Valley home Friday morning.

Police say the incident happened at 3625 South Deann Drive.

Roxeanne Vainuku, a spokesperson for West Valley City Police, said the woman called police around 6:20 a.m. claiming her ex-husband shot her and her boyfriend.

The man was found dead on scene when police arrived, Vainuku said. The woman was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Two children were in the house at the time of the shooting, she said. They were 5 and 10 years old.

If you or someone you know is in a dangerous, domestic situation there is free and confidential help.

Police are still looking for the suspect.

As a precaution nearby schools, Granger High and West Lake Elementary, were placed on shelter in place.

Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465) or at udvc.org or SVSUtah.org. If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately.

