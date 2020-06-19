Top secret hike with gorgeous views

Be it a top secret location, an active hike, or the scenic route, Dreamland Safari tours will help you tailor your exploration of Kanab to be just what you want it to be!

Husband and wife team Paul and Sunny took over the company in March, then COVID-19 hit, but after the brief delay, they’re back in full swing. Kind, well-traveled, with impressive knowledge of outdoor recreation and the Southern Utah land, you’re in great hands with these two, and their team of guides. They know just the spot for you, no matter your ability, or age.

Paul and guide Andrea took Deena to a secret location, one where the coordinates are never revealed, the Great Chamber! Pristine white sand, gorgeous rock, this location has to be seen to be believed.

If you’re visiting Kanab soon, or maybe you’re a local looking to further your exploration, get a hold of Dreamland Safari and create a visceral, one-of-a-kind experience together! Be sure to follow Dreamlandsafari on Instagram @dreamlandsafari