Top 10 medical advancements expected to transform healthcare in 2022

(ABC4) – The team of medical personnel at the Cleveland Clinic has recently set time aside to determine the top ten medical advancements they believe will transform healthcare in 2022.

As one might guess, the new technology is relevant to the coronavirus, but other medical issues are addressed throughout the list as well, including hypertension and postpartum depression.

Topping the list as the number one advancement expected to save millions in 2022 is mRNA technology, which helped lay the groundwork for the COVID-19 vaccine.

mRNA technology offers a quick, efficient, and cost-effective way to create vaccines.

PSMA targeted therapy for prostate cancer rang in at number two on the list. Annually, more than 200,000 American men are diagnosed with prostate cancer. As with most cancers, early detection is critical for remission. PMSA is a type of therapy that doesn’t radiate very far, killing the cancer cells while leaving the surrounding tissues unaffected.

“I think what the top 10 has done is really allowed us to identify some of the big COVID-related advances, which are obviously very important,” said D. Geoffrey Vince, Ph.D., as Executive Director of Cleveland Clinic Innovations. “But not ignore other advances that have also been brought forward from other fields, which are equally important but perhaps haven’t had the visibility due to the pandemic.”

Other advancements included on the list are non-hormonal alternatives for menopause, a new novel drug for the treatment of type two diabetes, and implanted brain technology for severe paralysis.

To view the full list of medical advancements expected to take off in 2022, click here.