TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC) – A man out of Tooele County is facing ten charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Johnathan Beebe, 34, was identified by an IP Address that was associated with a torrent file that was of interest in a child exploitation investigation.

Authorities with the Utah Attorney General’s Office obtained a search warrant for Beebe’s IP Address. Officers then made contact with Beebe, who admitted to using a file-sharing network to allegedly download child pornography.

Additionally, Beebe disclosed that he allegedly used his cellphone to download child pornography and would then put it into an SD card and use a DVD player to watch the items downloaded. After he was done with the illegal images he would delete them and would switch the SD card out.

The suspect allegedly admitted to “viewing child pornography for approximately a year” and has “been addicted to adult pornography for over a decade,” police wrote in arresting documents.

Among his other crimes, Beebe allegedly admitted to having drugs in his home, including Mushrooms and Marijuana.

Prior to these offenses, Beebe has been on pre-trial release regarding pending charges of forcible sodomy, rape of a child, aggravated sexual abuse of a child, and two counts of sexual abuse of a child.

Due to the circumstances of this case, Beebe has been booked into Tooele County Jail on no bail.