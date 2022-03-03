TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – On the morning of March 3 at around 8:22 a.m. a single unit heavy truck was reportedly traveling southbound on SR-196 near milepost 3 in Tooele County.

En route, the truck turned off the right side of the road and overcorrected back to the left.

At this time, the driver’s actions were taken for unknown reasons. The truck went off the left side of the road following the overcorrection and rolled.

The victim, a 31-year-old man, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Investigators are currently trying to determine the cause of the crash.

Both northbound and southbound traffic has not been disturbed, as the roadway does not normally see heavy traffic.