Tooele County Police looking for endangered missing diabetic man

TOOELE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Tooele are asking the public for help in locating an endangered man they say is a type 1 diabetic without his medication.

Rick Morris left his home around 2:30 a.m. near 780 West 700 South in Tooele on Friday, June 25.

Police say Morris took no diabetic supplies with him and was planning on taking a short walk and returning home.

Police say Morris is a 32-year-old white male that is 6 foot 1 and weighs 150 pounds. He has black hair and hazel eyes and it is believed he was wearing blue jeans and black tennis shoes and may be shirtless.

If you know if his whereabouts or see him, please contact Tooele City Police at 435-882-5600.