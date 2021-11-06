Tooele County crash leaves one dead, alternate route advised

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A person has died after a fatal intersection car crash early Saturday morning.

Tooele County Troopers say the crash happened along SR-179 near milepost 1 at the Parachute Lane intersection around 4:19 a.m.

Authorities say the crash happened when a Dodge Durango SUV was traveling westbound on Pole Canyon Road towards Grantsville. The SUV failed to stop at an intersection stop sign and was struck by an oncoming cement truck.

The impact was on the driver’s side and killed the driver immediately. The cement truck driver sustained minor injuries, but will survive.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time.

Officials are asking anyone near the area of Highway 138 at Sheep Lane (mile marker 16) to slow down or use an alternate route of travel.

